Broad Daylight Kidnapping Outside Mahindra Showroom, Police Rescue Youth In Just 2 Hours, Detain 4 Accused In MP’s Dhar | Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Police rescued a 31-year-old man from the custody of four kidnappers within two hours of his abduction from outside a Mahindra showroom in Dhar on Saturday. Police also seized the Bolero vehicle used in the crime and detained four suspects.

According to police, Akash Girwal, a resident of Talwada village and a technician at the Soumya Mahindra showroom, was working with his cousin Pawan when three to four men arrived in a Bolero around 1 pm.

They allegedly assaulted Akash, forcibly put him into the vehicle and drove towards Mandav.

Following a complaint by Pawan at Kotwali police station, a case was registered under Section 140(3) of the BNS. On the instructions of SP Sachin Sharma and ASP Vijay Dawar, five police teams were formed under CSP Yogendra Singh to trace the victim.

Using technical assistance and cyber resources, police located Akash in the Nalchha area and rescued him safely.

Police identified the suspects as Arjun Girwal, Arvind Katare, Roop Singh Dabar and Lav Chauhan.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the abduction was allegedly linked to Akash's conversations with Arjun's wife. Further legal proceedings are underway.