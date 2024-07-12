Bridging History, Unveiling Legacy: Ashwini Shodh Sansthan Uncoveres Ancient Waterway In Mahidpur | FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Kshipra Yatra, Ashwini Shodh Sansthan has made a significant historical discovery, unearthing the location of a 250-feet wide ancient canal, protected by a brick wall, which once safeguarded it from erosion. The canal, originating from Rin Mukteshwar and joining at Okhleshwar, features exit routes in the south, southeast and east, suggesting an advanced water management system.

Padma Shri Dr Wakankar had indicated that the canal bridge was likely made of black anjan and sheesham wood. Remnants of such a bridge were found east of the old Bheru Garh bridge on the Kshipra. This discovery highlights the ingenuity of the past, with the canal possibly serving to supply drinking water, irrigation and transport materials via small ships.

In 1973, Dr Wakankar uncovered a wooden structure extending two furlongs on the river, designed to prevent erosion using horizontally tied anjan-sheesham wood pieces, some of which are preserved in a university museum.

The Ashwini Shodh Sansthan team, including president Dr RC Thakur, secretary Dr Raman Solanki, treasurer Dr Jitendra Thakur, Dr Sudha Thakur, Sanjay Sevak and Narendra Panchal, have meticulously surveyed the area, gathering important information. Their findings, which shed light on an essential water structure from the era of Maharaja Vikramaditya, are being submitted to the government for further study and preservation.