Indore Monsoon Updates: Long Break Of Rains, Rising Temperature, Humidity Irk People | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dark clouds, which are hovering in the city sky for last many days, did not pour. About three weeks of the onset of monsoon, citizens are waiting for long spell of rainfall and had to settle with light showers for the last many days. The temperature, which had dropped below 30 degrees Celsius during continuous spell of rain, again stuck to 32-degrees-Celsius mark.

Regional Meteorological Department officials have forecast similar weather conditions for the next one week and said that the city would continue to witness drizzles intermittently. ‘As the monsoon trough has been shifted to the northern part of the country, monsoon activities have been decreased in the state mainly in the western part.

Moreover, the cyclonic circulation has also been less marked with which chances of heavy rainfall are less,’ Met officials said. Meanwhile, the city’s total rainfall remained at 123.2 mm (4.85 inches), which is about six inches short than the average rainfall recorded in the city till this period of the season.

The break in rains increased the humidity level. The humidity on Thursday morning was 84 per cent and in the evening it was 61 per cent. The Monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to pass through Bikaner, Jaipur, Orai, Baliya, Asansol, Bagati and thence south-eastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal.

The cyclonic circulation over north Madhya Maharashtra and neighbourhood persists. The cyclonic circulation over Punjab and neighbourhood extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists,’ Met officials said, adding, ‘Under the influence of these conditions, chances of heavy rain are unlikely in Indore region.’

Residents woke up to a sunny morning with clear sky but dark clouds covered the sky in the evening but to no avail. Maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 32.3 degrees Celsius which was two degrees above normal while the minimum was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal.