Bribery Trap — NVDA Sub-Engineer Caught Taking ₹14k In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta officials caught Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) sub-engineer Ashok Gautam allegedly accepting a Rs 14,000 bribe in Punasa on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old official allegedly demanded Rs 55,000 from contractor Lakhan Rathore for releasing pending payment and refunding a security deposit. A case was registered against Gautam under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. He is due to retire in about two months.

Rathore, 40, a resident of Dhulwara village in Sanawad tehsil of Khargone district, had secured an NVDA contract in 2024 to construct a watchman's cabin and generator room in Punasa.

He completed the work within about a year and submitted bills. Rathore had received approximately Rs 13 lakh, while some payments and his security deposit remained pending.

He alleged that Gautam demanded Rs 55,000 to clear the dues and refund the deposit.

Rathore approached the Lokayukta office in Indore on Sept 10. Officials verified the complaint and alleged bribe demand before planning a trap.

Under Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay's guidance, a team led by inspector Sachin Pateriya reached Punasa on Wednesday.

The team caught Gautam allegedly accepting Rs 14,000 from Rathore in the technical section of Narmada Development Division No 28 office. The Lokayukta recovered the amount and initiated further action.