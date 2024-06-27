Breaking Stereotypes: Zoya Akhtar Breaks Misconceptions About Women’s Role In India Cinema | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women in cinema are majorly actors, but women in cinematography is a rare concept, at least for Indian cinema. Breaking the stereotypes about women in cinema, Zoya Akhtar, director, conveyed an inspiring message discussing about women's careers in the Hindi film industry as directors.

Speaking on the stage of FICCI Flo, on Wednesday, she emphasised the bright prospects for women in this field, noting the increasing acceptance and appreciation of female directors in the world of cinema. She spoke about the evolving landscape of the film industry, where women are making significant strides and inspiring others through their creativity and resilience.

The members were encouraged by Zoya's optimism and her testament to the growing opportunities for women filmmakers, reinforcing the belief that the future of cinema is increasingly inclusive and diverse. Her insights and experiences served as a beacon of inspiration, empowering the members of FLO Indore to pursue their passions and break new ground in their respective fields.

She believes a film takes on a life of its own after release and that a director must accept its fate The event saw an impressive turnout, with around 350 enthusiastic members in attendance. The excitement in the room was palpable as members eagerly anticipated the opportunity to hear from one of the industry's most influential filmmakers.

Zoya engaged in an enlightening discussion, answering a wide range of questions about her films, her personal journey, and her perspective on the world of cinema. She shared fascinating insights into her creative process, the challenges she faced in the industry, and the inspiration behind some of her most beloved films. Zoya emphasised a flexible approach, spending months on writing but acknowledging project-specific variations and external dependencies like actor scheduling.