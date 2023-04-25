Boring machine operators’ loot case: Two wanted accused fall into police net, two on the run

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Bagh police on Tuesday arrested two wanted accused who were on the run for the last two months after commiting a loot in Ghotiyadev area. Police have recovered Rs 60,000 cash and mobile phones from their possession. Two of the accused are still absconding and police have launched a manhunt to nab them.

On February 1, the two accused had intercepted a boring machine operators and looted Rs

Rs 1,20,000 cash and two mobile phones. On their complaint, police registered a case against the unidentified persons. SP Manoj Kumar Singh had constituted a special team to nab the accused and even announced reward on their arrest.

Acting on a tip off, police rounded up Sunil Baram from Tanda region and interrogated him about the loot. Baram confessed to have committed the loot along with his accomplices Deepak Bhil, Narbhu Singh and Jagdeesh Singh.

Police thereafter arrested Jagdeesh Singh and recovered a stolen mobiles and Rs 60,000 in cash from his possession.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab other accused who are absconding. Bagh SHO RS Baghel, sub inspector Gildar Singh Baghel and team played a key role in the arrest of the accused.