Book ‘Betiyaan’ highlights rights of girl child in society

Indore: This book ‘Betiyaan’ is one small step to acknowledge the efforts of the Indian government and various state governments to secure girl children's rights in their own society. This book also presents government's intention to cherish girl children by creating a society san any discrimination and biases.



The book is authored by Parikipandla Narahari and Prathviraj Singh and its Publishers is Indra Publications, Bhopal. Being a senior IAS officer of MP Cadre, P. Narahari has seen the condition of girl child and also acted to preserve their rights. His tenor as Collector Indore was a chance to come across this situation. At present, he is working as a Managing Director, MP State Cooperative Marketing Federation and Commissioner, Technical Education Department, Govt of MP.



The number of schemes in various states and frequent amendments in them for better adaptability shows the degree of seriousness in policy makers for the issue of gender discrimination. The authors developed

this document with the aim of keeping all important schemes and laws in the form of a book so that it will be easily accessible to interested people in comprehensive format.



The prominent part of this document is dedicated to schemes similar to Ladli Laxmi Yojna of Madhya Pradesh Government. LLY started in 2007 and its success inspired policy makers of many states to develop a

scheme based on a similar Conditional Cash Transfer formula. Apart from spreading awareness of schemes in a readable format, this document will also be a memento to the important efforts taken by various

Governments.



First part of the book contains all schemes curated for unbiased delivery, nourishment and education of girl children. The effective formula of conditional transfer of cash into the bank account of a girl's parent on fulfilment of some important life cycle event of a girl's life, that concludes with lump sum payments at her marriage.



This formula first adapted in Ladli Laxmi Yojna of MP and later replicated by around 16 states of India. The idea of financially incentivising a girl's birth has been a great success and compilation of these schemes will certainly help our reader to understand the nitty-gritty of all the related schemes. There is a dedicated section for the schemes launched by the central government and definitely ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’ which has become flag-bearer for movement of securing girl children, need special attention. The second part deals with health-related schemes for girl children. The last part of the book has all recent and important developments in the field of social justice for girls.