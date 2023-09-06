Bomb Squad Conducts Mock Drill At City Hotel | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) conducted a mock drill at the Sheraton Hotel on Tuesday to ensure foolproof security in view of the forthcoming festival season.

The aim was to test and enhance the hotel's security arrangements to effectively deal with any emergency situation.

Under the guidance of DCP Hansraj Singh and additional DCP Pramod Sonkar, the drill focused on training the hotel staff and law enforcement personnel on managing crisis, public safety and fire protection.

They were trained on how to respond to incidents of arson and how to deal with emergency situations and at the same time maintain public safety.

Police station staff and hotel security officers were also present during the mock drill.

During the drill, various emergency scenarios were simulated to assess the response capabilities of the hotel security team. The exercise encompassed evacuation procedures, crisis communication protocols, and coordination with law enforcement agencies.

