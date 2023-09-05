 MP: Woman Kills Self With 2 Children Due To Domestic Dispute In Sagar
Mamta Patel jumped into a well with her seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her two children by jumping into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, police said on Tuesday.

Mamta Patel jumped into a well with her seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son in the Tulsinagar area on Monday evening, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Lokesh Singh said.

The three bodies were fished out around 10 pm, he said.

A preliminary probe has revealed that the victim had frequent quarrels with her husband who was an alcoholic, the official said.

The police are interrogating the woman's family members to ascertain the exact cause behind her extreme step, he said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

