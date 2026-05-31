Body Of Drowned Man Recovered From Narmada In Mandleshwar | FP photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 45-year-old man who drowned in the Narmada River at Ramghat on Saturday was recovered on Sunday morning after an extensive search operation.

The deceased, identified as Gopal Prajapat, a resident of Chhoti Khargone, was found about a kilometre downstream from the spot where he went missing. According to police, Gopal drowned around 4 pm on Saturday.

Family members, villagers, local boatmen and divers searched for him until late in the evening, but the operation was suspended due to darkness.

The search resumed at 7 am on Sunday and after nearly four hours of efforts, divers recovered the body around 11 am.

Police prepared a panchnama at the spot and sent the body to the community health centre in Mandleshwar for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, family members have raised questions over the conduct of 21-year-old Kapil Yadav, who had accompanied Gopal to the river. They alleged that Kapil failed to seek help or alert police when Gopal was struggling in the water.

Relatives further claimed that Kapil left the scene on Gopal’s motorcycle and switched off his mobile phone after reaching his village. Police said the matter is under investigation and statements are being recorded.