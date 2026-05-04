Boat Suspension Disrupts The Daily Life Of The Dhaturiya People In Sitamau | FP Photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Dhaturiya village in Sitamau tehsil face a major crisis after the administration suspended all steamer services on the Chambal River.

Following a safety incident in Jabalpur, district officials inspected the Dhaturiya crossing and ordered an immediate halt to boat operations. The inspection found operators dangerously overloading vessels with motorcycles and failing to provide basic safety gear such as life jackets.

The problem dates back to 2019, when heavy floods washed away the Dhaturiya bridge. The structure connected Sitamau with the Chaumahla area in Rajasthan. For over five years, residents relied on makeshift steamers to cross the river in 10 minutes. With services halted, travellers must now take a 70-kilometre detour through Suwasra, increasing travel time and fuel costs.

While the government’s decision prioritises public safety, it has drawn attention to the slow progress of the new high-level bridge. Officials had initially set a 2027 completion target, but the current pace of construction raises concerns about meeting the deadline, particularly as the monsoon approaches.

Tehsildar Mohit Sinam said the suspension was a necessary safety measure and warned of legal action against negligent operators. However, villagers living along the riverbanks said safety measures offer little relief without a reliable way to reach work or school. Residents have urged the government to expedite construction and provide a permanent and safe passage across the Chambal.