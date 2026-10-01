Boat Engine Catches Fire In Narmada River At Omkareshwar; 5–6 Passengers Rescued, Probe Ordered

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was averted after a boat carrying five to six passengers caught fire in the Narmada River near Gomukh Ghat in Omkareshwar on Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 11 am when flames suddenly erupted from the boat's engine, triggering panic among passengers.

The boatman acted swiftly and transferred all passengers to another boat, ensuring their safe evacuation. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Boat Engine Catches Fire Near Gomukh Ghat

According to available information, boat number 198, was carrying passengers in the Narmada River when its engine suddenly caught fire. Within moments, the flames intensified, causing panic among those on board.

However, the boatman remained alert and immediately shifted the five to six passengers to another boat. His prompt action helped avert a potentially serious accident. The incident was subsequently reported to Omkareshwar Municipal Council officials.

Municipal Council Orders Investigation

Taking serious note of the Omkareshwar boat fire incident, Municipal Council Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Monica Pardhi ordered the seizure of the boat's engine and directed officials to investigate the matter.

Municipal Council Revenue Inspector Jitendra Gohe has been assigned responsibility for conducting the investigation.

The probe will examine the cause of the engine fire and determine whether the prescribed safety standards were being followed during boat operations.

Previous Boat Fire Incidents Raise Safety Concerns

Similar incidents involving boats catching fire have previously been reported in Omkareshwar, including at Brahmapuri Ghat and other locations.

The latest incident has once again raised concerns about fuel handling and engine safety in petrol-powered boats operating in the Narmada River.

Questions have also emerged regarding passenger limits, the availability of life jackets and emergency rescue arrangements. Regular inspections of boat engines and safety equipment are essential to prevent such incidents.

Safety Of Devotees And Tourists Under Scrutiny

Thousands of devotees and tourists visit Omkareshwar, a prominent pilgrimage destination in Madhya Pradesh, and many use boats to travel across the Narmada River.

Even a minor technical fault in a boat can pose serious risks to passengers. Although Thursday's incident ended without any casualties due to the boatman's quick response, it has renewed concerns over the monitoring of boat operations and regular inspections of safety arrangements.