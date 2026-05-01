Blood And Bottle: Alcohol Fuels Half Of City Murders In 2026 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A chilling analysis of murder reported in the first four months of 2026 reveals a sobering reality for the city: half of all murders committed between January and April were directly linked to alcohol consumption.

Police investigation revealed that out of 26 reported murders in this period, 13 cases (50%) occurred while the suspects, victims, or both were in an inebriated state. The data suggests that in Indore, the bottle is often the shortest bridge between a minor disagreement and a killing.

In 22 out of 26 cases (80%), the killer was someone known to the victim, whether a spouse, a direct blood relative, or a friend. Alcohol served as a medium that turned a social gathering into a crime scene, often over issues as small as a "petty dispute" or "abusive words". The following cases highlight instances where victims were attacked by those they felt safe enough to drink with:

* Jan 01 (Malharganj): A man was killed by his friend during his own birthday and New Year celebration.

* Jan 19 (Lasudia): A son killed his father for selling household iron rods to fund his liquor habit.

* Feb 11 (Vijay Nagar): A youth was killed at a liquor shop by four individuals after their shoulders accidentally brushed.

* Feb 13 (Tejaji Nagar): Six inebriated individuals murdered a 27-year-old and dumped his body following a petty argument.

* Feb 13 (Dwarkapuri): An intoxicated man murdered his MBA student girlfriend over suspicions regarding her character.

* March 26 (Raoji Bazar): A man was stabbed to death by his friend during a drinking session over a financial dispute.

* March 29 (Azad Nagar): A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed by his friend during a dispute over drinking liquor.

* April 08 (Tejaji Nagar): An 18-year-old was killed at an engagement ceremony by a group of eight inebriated attackers.

* April 11 (Rajendra Nagar): Three friends bludgeoned a man to death while intoxicated due to suspicions of witchcraft.

* April 12 (Rau): A criminal was targeted by hired shooters while returning home after drinking, in a plot orchestrated by his wife.

* April 17 (Lasudia): A 51-year-old was bludgeoned to death with a paver block by an acquaintance over a liquor dispute.

* April 25 (Lasudia): Neighbours lured a man to a dhaba for a drink over a water dispute, only to stab him to death.

* April 29 (Hira Nagar): A 22-year-old was stabbed to death by two minors during a liquor party.

'CHEMICAL CATALYST FOR CRIME'

Dr Ramgulam Razdan, former Psychiatry HoD at MGM Medical College, explains that alcohol serves as a chemical catalyst for crime by "effectively eradicating inhibition". In a sober state, the unconscious mind maintains a moral compass, but intoxication dissolves this judgment, leading individuals to ignore potential punishments.

According to Razdan, the shift occurs at a physiological threshold: below 80 mg per 100 ml of blood, users feel euphoric and talkative. However, exceeding this level triggers high aggression and a total loss of mental control. Most "liquor murders" happen during social drinking when petty triggers spark violent reactions because the brain's internal "brakes" have failed. Ultimately, alcohol transforms trivial disputes into fatal crimes by stripping away the fear of consequences.

Read Also Indore Man Held For Bludgeoning Victim To Death Over Liquor Dispute

Additional commissioner of police, RK Singh said, "The police can effectively curb habitual or pre-planned crimes. However, these specific cases are not premeditated; they are 'spur-of-the-moment' murders arising from sudden disputes. In scenarios where two individuals are consuming alcohol and a fatal conflict erupts over a trivial matter, it becomes extremely difficult for the police to prevent such incidents. In this regard, society must also step up and take moral responsibility."