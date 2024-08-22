Blind Murder Case Solved: Main Accused Arrested In Minor Girl's Death In Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amjhera police claimed to have solved a blind murder case with the arrest of the main accused, Pritam Patel, in the murder of a minor girl whose body was discovered in the Keshvi forest. As per details, the body of the minor girl with a silted throat was found in Keshvi forest on August 11.

A case was registered and a special team was formed. Police disseminated the victim's photographs on social media to identify her. During the investigation, it was revealed that on August 11, when the victim was reportedly lured to a secluded area by Pritam and his accomplices, Sahil Piplaj and Sonu Mandloi.

On the night of the incident, Pritam brought the girl to Keshvi forest. There, Pritam along with Sahil and Sonu attacked her using a knife to stab her multiple times. The victim had been pressuring Pritam for marriage. According to police reports, Pritam, along with Sahil and Sonu, hatched a conspiracy to murder her.

Initially, Sahil and Sonu were arrested after confessing to their involvement in the crime. They revealed that Pritam was the mastermind behind the murder. Pritam was apprehended on Wednesday, after being on the run since the incident. During interrogation, Pritam admitted to the crime.