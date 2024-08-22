 Blind Murder Case Solved: Main Accused Arrested In Minor Girl's Death In Sardarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBlind Murder Case Solved: Main Accused Arrested In Minor Girl's Death In Sardarpur

Blind Murder Case Solved: Main Accused Arrested In Minor Girl's Death In Sardarpur

A case was registered and a special team was formed. Police disseminated the victim's photographs on social media to identify her.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 10:05 PM IST
article-image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amjhera police claimed to have solved a blind murder case with the arrest of the main accused, Pritam Patel, in the murder of a minor girl whose body was discovered in the Keshvi forest. As per details, the body of the minor girl with a silted throat was found in Keshvi forest on August 11.

Read Also
National Space Day: IIT-Indore Celebrates 1st Anniversary Of Chandrayaan-3 Landing On Moon
article-image

A case was registered and a special team was formed. Police disseminated the victim's photographs on social media to identify her. During the investigation, it was revealed that on August 11, when the victim was reportedly lured to a secluded area by Pritam and his accomplices, Sahil Piplaj and Sonu Mandloi.

On the night of the incident, Pritam brought the girl to Keshvi forest. There, Pritam along with Sahil and Sonu attacked her using a knife to stab her multiple times. The victim had been pressuring Pritam for marriage. According to police reports, Pritam, along with Sahil and Sonu, hatched a conspiracy to murder her.

Initially, Sahil and Sonu were arrested after confessing to their involvement in the crime. They revealed that Pritam was the mastermind behind the murder. Pritam was apprehended on Wednesday, after being on the run since the incident. During interrogation, Pritam admitted to the crime.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court: Written Insults On Email Or Social Media That Lower Dignity Of Woman Sufficient To Book Accused Under IPC
Bombay High Court: Written Insults On Email Or Social Media That Lower Dignity Of Woman Sufficient To Book Accused Under IPC
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Develop Urgent Rehabilitation Scheme For Encroachers In Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Develop Urgent Rehabilitation Scheme For Encroachers In Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Predatory Behavior: Social Media Posts Reveal Years Of Harassment Faced By Mumbai’s Mithibai And NMIMS University Students
Predatory Behavior: Social Media Posts Reveal Years Of Harassment Faced By Mumbai’s Mithibai And NMIMS University Students
Thane: Social Worker Amol Kendre Ends Hunger Strike After Central Railway Promises Halts For 15 More Fast Trains At Diva Station
Thane: Social Worker Amol Kendre Ends Hunger Strike After Central Railway Promises Halts For 15 More Fast Trains At Diva Station

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Blind Murder Case Solved: Main Accused Arrested In Minor Girl's Death In Sardarpur

Blind Murder Case Solved: Main Accused Arrested In Minor Girl's Death In Sardarpur

Indore Municipal Corporation To Accept Devpt Fee From 535 Plot Owners In Tulsi Nagar

Indore Municipal Corporation To Accept Devpt Fee From 535 Plot Owners In Tulsi Nagar

Thieves Target Agriculture Professor's House, Steal Cash & Valuables Worth Lakhs In Indore

Thieves Target Agriculture Professor's House, Steal Cash & Valuables Worth Lakhs In Indore

Four Accused To Manage Traffic Every Saturday In Indore

Four Accused To Manage Traffic Every Saturday In Indore

Indore: Confusion Reigns As Guidelines For Offline Admission Process Fail To Arrive

Indore: Confusion Reigns As Guidelines For Offline Admission Process Fail To Arrive