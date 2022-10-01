Ujjain: BJYM workers clash during welcome rally of city president

Newly-appointed city president of BJYM, Harshvardhan Kushwaha, being welcomed during his rally in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the rally taken out to celebrate the appointment of the new city president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the workers of the party were seen clashing among themselves. The two workers got into such a tussle with each other that they assaulted each other. Their fight got linked to attacking with a knife and later rumours related to it started spreading throughout the city. Later the situation became clear.

Harshvardhan Kushwaha has been appointed as the new city president of BJYM recently. On Friday, his welcome rally was leaving the Mahakaleshwar temple. Meanwhile, a clash took place among party workers regarding joining the rally at Kot Mohalla Chouraha. The matter got out of hand and a scuffle broke out among both parties. Later both sides reached the police station. Even there too, they kept threatening each other. However, the matter was finally settled.