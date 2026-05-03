BJP's Internal Conflict Stalls Development In Susner | Representative pic

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): The Susner municipal council is caught in a serious political crisis. BJP councillors are openly fighting against acting president Pradeep Soni, appointed by the state government. All the developmental work in the town has come to a halt due to the internal rift.

Eight councillors, including Prem Ben from Ward No 2, filed a petition in the High Court. The Court ordered that elections must be held within 45 days. Most of the councillors who are opposing Soni had earlier left the Congress party and joined the BJP before the municipal elections.

This fight is not new. Earlier, around 12 councillors had revolted against the former council president over corruption allegations. The administration then appointed Ward No 4 councillor Pradeep Soni as the new acting president.

According to sources, some BJP councillors face serious allegations, including encroachment of government land and illegal land plotting. Reports also say that a former BJP MLA is backing these rebel councillors.

BJP district president Om Malviya said that the state leadership has been informed about the situation through state secretary and district in-charge Jaideep Patel. He added that the party will follow whatever directions it receives from the state organisation.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the state government and local administration to conduct the Susner municipal council president election within 45 days.

Justice Pranay Verma, presiding over a single-judge bench, said all rules must be strictly followed during the election process. Eight petitioners, including councillor Prem Ben, filed the petition seeking court intervention.

The former president resigned on Dec 24, 2025. The administration accepted her resignation on Feb 19, 2026. However, officials did not initiate steps to elect a new president and instead appointed Pradeep Badrilal Soni as acting president on March 25. The petitioners challenged the appointment as unlawful.