BJP wins Sendhwa janpad panchayat through lottery

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has won the Sendhwa janpad panchayat elections with Lata Sitaram Patel emerging victorious on the janpad panchayat president post here.

In a neck-and-neck battle between BJP and JAYS, 24 out of 25 janpad panchayat members took part in the voting and both BJP’s Lata and JAYS Mamta Bai got 12 votes each.

Thus the result was declared after the lottery draw to break the tie-breaker and BJP’s Lata emerged victorious. As soon as the results were declared, BJP workers began the celebration.

To avoid any incident, both administration and police were on their toes.

In the election of vice president, Congress's district member Sitaram Barde of village Balkhar defeated BJP's authorised candidate Pamita Natis by 2 votes and occupied the post of vice president. Sitaram Barde got 13 votes out of a total of 25 votes, while Pamita Natis got 11 votes.

There was a scuffle among party workers and the police had to disperse the crowd. This happened when the members were coming into the SDM office and workers of both parties tried to gate-crash, hence the police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd.

Congress member Hirabai's absence was the topic of discussion. Congress and JAYS fought together in the election of the president post. However, Congress's elected janpad panchayat member Hirabai Prem Singh from Ward No 19 was absent and did not vote leading to speculation.

