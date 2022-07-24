Sendhwa: Raghuvansh Public School students excel in CBSE exam

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Raghuvansh Public School, Sendhwa gave an outstanding performance in Class 12 CBSE Board results 2022 announced on July 22. Nandini Singh Chauhan with 97% became the topper of Barwani district. Radhika Bhutra came second with 96.6%.

20 out of 104 students made the institution proud by scoring above 90%, Priyanshu Goyal became the science stream topper of the city.

Radhika Bhutra 96.6%, Kashish Agarwal 96.4%, Nidhi Agarwal 96.2%, Urmi Mangal 95.2%, Kanak Mangal 93.4%, Swaroop Trivedi 93.2%, Avni Agarwal 92.8%, Sumit Rathore 92.6%, Ishika Sharma 90%, from Commerce stream scored above 90%.

Along with these, students from the Science stream who scored above 90%, Priyanshu Goyal 93.8%, Aditya Raj Soni 93%, Madhav Gupta 92.8%, Shraddha Bhamre 92.8%, PalakRawol 92%, Anmol Sindhani 91.8%, Ashwini Patil 90.2%, ShallyMohanti 90.2%, Anupama Bansal 90%.

Worthy of the institute's name, students have performed really well and on this occasion principal of the school SK Singh along with the secretary, director and staff of the school congratulated the students and wished them good luck for future.