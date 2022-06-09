BJP to give opportunity to new faces in Alot

BJP | Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): After the announcement of panchayat elections in the state, dates for urban body polls were declared on Wednesday. The elections will be held in two phases, the first phase will take place on July 6 and the second on July 13.

Alot, Taal, and Badawada will go for elections in the first phase on July 6. Nominations to the post of councillor will commence from June 11.

This time BJP seems to be inclined to give tickets to new faces. But it has to grapple with internal problems. Party workers are dissatisfied as ticket distribution in ward no 1 in Alot lies in hands of local MLA Chawla. While in Ward no 2, influential leaders including councillors and leaders from the past 10 years, have staked claims.

The nominations for the post of councillors will be received till June 18.