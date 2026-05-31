BJP Strong Means India Strong: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav At Party Camp | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Sunday said a strong BJP is essential for a strong India while addressing the concluding session of the party's district-level training camps for the Indore Urban and Indore Rural units.

The event was attended by senior BJP leaders, including Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Golu Shukla, Malini Gaud, Mahendra Hardia and Usha Thakur, along with party office-bearers and workers.

Addressing party workers, Yadav said the BJP's greatest strength lies in its culture of continuous learning and training.

“Whether a minister, Chief Minister, MP, MLA or booth-level worker, everyone participates in training programmes and learns together. This is what keeps our organisation united and dynamic,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an ideal example of a dedicated party worker.

Kailash Vijayvargiya spoke about national security and social challenges, emphasising the government's zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

BJP state general secretary Gaurav Randive stressed the importance of strengthening booth-level units, calling them the foundation of the organisation. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav spoke about external and internal challenges confronting India.