BJP Reviews Completed Programmes And Chart The Roadmap For Plans' Future Strategy In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party held its monthly district working committee meeting at the party’s district office on Thursday to review completed programmes and chart the roadmap for upcoming organisational activities.

BJP Indore Division In-charge and State Vice-President Ranveer Singh Rawat, Union Minister of State and MP Savitri Thakur, District President Mahant Nilesh Bharti, MLA Neena Verma and other senior leaders attended the meeting.

Addressing party workers, Bharti highlighted the Central government’s achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 12 years and urged cadres to take development initiatives to the grassroots level. Thakur said India had made significant progress in governance, self-reliance, welfare and infrastructure during the period.

Rawat said the party draws its strength from dedicated workers and a strong booth-level organisation. Leaders also reviewed ongoing campaigns, booth-level activities and the “Mann Ki Baat” programme, and discussed future organisational plans and outreach initiatives across the district.

Special narmada prayers mark PM's milestone

Mandleshwar: BJP workers and residents organised a special prayer ceremony at the main Narmada Ghat in Mandleshwar to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 12 consecutive years in office. The programme was held to pray for his good health and long life.

Religious rituals included offering a chunari to the Narmada River, milk abhishek, and a maha aarti performed amid Vedic chants. The ghat echoed with slogans of “Har Har Narmade” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

District BJP General Secretary Hare Singh Chavda, Mandal President Dr Devendra Patidar, party workers, and local women participated in the event.