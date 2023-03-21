BJP National general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya extends support to Dhirendra Shastri's 'Hindu-Rashtra' statement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya supported 'Hindu-Rashtra' remarks of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri on Tuesday. He said that “ Religion was the basis of India-Pakistan partition in 1947. Since partition, India has been a Hindu nation."

Earlier in January too, Vijayvargiya extended his support to Shastri after a Nagpur-based anti-superstition organisation challenged his so-called 'miraculous power'.

Vijayvargiya had said no one questions when people suffering from medical problems roll at Ratlam's Hussain Tekri in a belief that doing so will speed up their recovery. Then why do dhams are being questioned, he added. "I think this is happening because of people's mistrust towards Sanatana Dharma."

Shastri performed Bhoomi Pujan of Baba Bageshwar Temple in Thane

Notably, on Monday Dhirendra Shashtri performed Bhoomi Pujan of Baba Bageshwar temple in Thane, Maharashtra.

On March 18-19, Shastri held a religious event at Mumbai's Mira Road where he raised the demand for a Hindu nation. Shastri claimed that India will definitely become a "Hindu nation" soon.

What do opposition think about Shastri?

On Shastri's 'Hindu-Rashtra' demand, senior Congress leader and former MP CM Digvijaya Singh also said that "Our Indian Constitution does not have any provisions for Hindu-Rashtra. It seems Shastri does not follow our Constitution."