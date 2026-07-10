BJP MLA Vows To Ditch Shoes Until Roads Are Built; 'Koi Zarurat Nahi,' CM Mohan Yadav Promises 17 Roads In MP's Shajapur | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A clip showing— Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA vowing not to wear shoes or slippers until proper roads are constructed in his area, has gone viral on social media.

He made the announcement while addressing the event that was also attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Shajapur

CM Yadav immediately responded, and asked him not to make such a pledge. He assured the public that the government would work on the road projects.

The incident took place during a farmers' interaction and plantation programme in Kalapipal, where BJP MLA Ghanshyam Chandravanshi raised several development demands for his constituency.

Speaking from the stage, the MLA said the area needs better road connectivity. He added that if approval for the proposed roads remained pending or the construction work was not completed, he would stop wearing shoes and slippers.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The MLA also read out a memorandum during the programme. He demanded the upgradation of 48 roads, approval for 16 new roads, construction of a new revenue office building, and the opening of an Arts and Science College at Arniyakala.

Responding to the demands, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav smiled and said the government would try to approve not just 16 but 17 roads.

He assured the gathering that the state government is committed to development and would make every effort to meet the needs of the region.

The Chief Minister also advised the MLA not to give up his footwear. "Shoes and slippers protect us from thorns and help us walk faster. There is no need to leave them," he said. He also advised the MLA to choose his words carefully while speaking on public platforms.

The exchange between the Chief Minister and the MLA drew attention at the event, with many people appreciating the light-hearted conversation. The incident has also sparked discussion in political circles.