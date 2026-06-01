BJP MLA Chintamani Malviya Targets IAS-IPS Raj On His YouTube Channel | Representative image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot MLA and former MP Dr Chintamani Malviya on Saturday accused IAS and IPS officers of reducing elected representatives to mere spectators in their own government, triggering a political storm on Monday.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Dr Malviya said bureaucracy has grown so dominant in state governance that ministers and MLAs are being denied basic respect and access.

He cited incidents, including the Municipal Council president of Mandsaur waiting endlessly to meet the collector, and Ratlam's District Panchayat president, Lalabai Chandravanshi, sitting on the stairs of the collector's office for an entire day without a meeting.

He also referenced former Home Minister Himmat Kothari's sit-in at an SP office and an MLA–collector clash in Bhind.

Dr Malviya alleged that a group of senior IAS officers has quietly transformed state governance into a corporate-like structure, where accountability is absent and punishment rare.

He further accused officials of purchasing land in Bhopal and other areas before launching development projects to inflate its value.

The MLA himself recently waited at the Ratlam collector's office while raising farmer compensation demands, an experience believed to have prompted his public remarks.

His statements have ignited debate in political and administrative circles, with the opposition calling it an honest reflection of how powerless ruling-party representatives have become.