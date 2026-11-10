BJP Leader's 26-Year-Old Son Dies After Violent Diwali Night Clash Over Firecrackers, Over 20 Youths Involved In MP's Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over firecrackers turned violent outside Highway 24/7 Hotel at Bharbhadia Chauraha in Neemuch on Diwali night, leaving Ishaan Chaurasia (26), son of BJP leader Manish Chaurasia, dead and several others injured.

The incident occurred under the Cantt police station limits when an argument between two groups escalated into a physical confrontation. More than 20 youths reportedly gathered at the spot.

According to hospital authorities, Ishaan, a resident of Neemuch City, died during treatment at the district hospital. Two injured youths, Nihal Sharma (20) and Rudraksh Brahmin (25) were referred to Udaipur in serious condition. Another BJP leader's son was also reportedly injured.

Police probe alleged vehicle assault

Cantt police station in-charge Saurabh Sharma said the dispute began over firecrackers and escalated after youths from both sides assembled.

Police are also investigating allegations that one group drove a vehicle over Nihal during the clash.

Sharma said a case had been registered and an FIR would be filed after investigation. Police are identifying those involved and examining their individual roles.

Cause of death yet to be established

ASP Hemlata Agarwal said the exact cause of Ishaan's death would be established after receiving the post-mortem report.

Preliminary information suggests Ishaan was initially capable of giving a statement but his condition deteriorated after reaching hospital.

Police are questioning members of both groups to establish the sequence of events.

Large gathering at funeral

Following Ishaan's death, BJP leaders, supporters and acquaintances gathered at the district hospital.

His funeral procession began from his Neemuch City residence on Monday. He was cremated at Muktidham near the roadways bus stand amid Vedic chanting. Mourners observed two minutes of silence.

The incident has raised concerns among residents over law and order, youth violence and increasing drug abuse. Police investigations are continuing.