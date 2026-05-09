BJP leader questions inspection of road construction in ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader Sheru Pathan has expressed dissatisfaction over the quality inspection conducted for the 4.12-km cement concrete road project on the Jaora Phatak Underbridge-Sejawata Fanta four-lane stretch in Ratlam. Pathan alleged that officials ignored his point-by-point complaints during the inspection process.

A high-level team of Public Works Department officials inspected the road last Friday and collected samples through a mobile laboratory. The inquiry was ordered by the department’s chief engineer on the instructions of State Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh after Cabinet Minister Chetan Kashyap raised concerns over alleged substandard road construction work.

According to officials, Kashyap had earlier discussed the issue with PWD Minister Rakesh Singh, following which an inquiry committee was constituted to investigate the matter.

The committee comprises SR Gorkhede, in-charge chief engineer (building), PWD Indore Zone; Mayank Shukla, in-charge superintendent engineer, PWD Capital Zone, Bhopal and Ganesh Prasad Patel, superintendent engineer, PWD Ujjain Division. The committee is expected to complete its investigation and submit a report to the department.

Regional councillor Shabana Khan has also written to the district collector, divisional commissioner and district in-charge Minister Vijay Shah, alleging irregularities in the road construction work and demanding action.

Residents have demanded a fair investigation and strict action if irregularities in the construction work are confirmed.