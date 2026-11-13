BJP Leader Chandrashekhar Tiwari Reviews Party Activities, Calls For Stronger Booth-Level Organisation In MP's Khandwa | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar Tiwari visited Khandwa for the first time after assuming office and reviewed organisational activities in Khandwa and Burhanpur districts on Friday.

Party leaders, public representatives and workers from both districts welcomed Tiwari at Chhaigaon Makhan upon his arrival from Indore.

Tiwari attended meetings of the management and core committees of Khandwa and Burhanpur at the Meet Complex. He discussed ongoing organisational activities, working methods and upcoming programmes with party functionaries.

He urged workers to strengthen the organisation at the booth level, improve coordination and communicate government welfare schemes to the public.

Tiwari also addressed an intellectuals' meeting, highlighting the policies, development works and welfare schemes of the central and state governments.

Division in-charge Surendra Sharma, district in-charge Ambaram Karada, district presidents Rajpal Singh Tomar and Dr Manoj Mane, ministers Vijay Shah and Tulsiram Silawat, MP Dnyaneshwar Patil and MLAs Archana Chitnis and Kanchan Mukesh Tanve attended the programme.

Former district presidents Sevadas Patel and Harish Kotwale also attended the event. Tiwari stressed systematic planning and coordination to ensure the success of upcoming party programmes.