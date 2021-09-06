BJP is imposing RSS ideology on medical students like Taliban on helpless people of Afghanistan: Sajjan Verma

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and MLA Sajjan Singh Verma compared Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with Taliban, saying that they (RSS) are also imposing their ideology on people like Taliban doing over helpless people in Afghanistan.

Verma took on the state government over the decision of including chapters on RSS founder KB Hedgewar and Bharatiya Jan Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya in MBBS course.

Verma said fools of BJP want to enforce the ideology of RSS upon people.

“RSS is imposing its ideology on medical students just like Taliban imposing its ideology on the helpless people of Afghanistan. Will the doctors put books of Hedgewar and Upadhyaya on the surgery table before operating on the patient?”, Verma said while addressing the media on Monday.

He said that medical students would revolt against the government and would demand to include cardiology, anatomy, and orthopedics in their curriculum and not about those who don’t have any participation in the fight for freedom.

He also targeted the government for selling public institutions and said, “The government is run by Ambani and Adani. They both will make Narendra Modi put a board of ‘India on Sale’ in Delhi.”

The former minister praised congress leaders for getting a stamp of ‘Mehengai Dayan’ issued under my stamp scheme to tell the government about the ordeal of people due to increasing inflation.

“Petrol was Rs 68 litre when crude oil rate was $134 per barrel at the time of Congress government but now crude oil is at $70 per barrel but they are selling petrol at Rs 112 per litre. People will teach them a lesson in upcoming elections for making them bear the brunt of inflation,” Verma said.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 06:18 PM IST