Madhya Pradesh: Paanwala thrashed to death for Rs 100 on the VIP Road, Indore, one arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A paan vendor was allegedly thrashed to death by two miscreants on the VIP road adjoining Ramchandra Nagar intersection of Indore.

The incident was reported on Sunday night. The miscreants asked for Rs 100 from the paanwala. When he refused, they attacked him with iron rod and a stick. The victim was taken to hospital, where he died, said the police.

According to CSP Jayant Rathore, the accused are cousins. One Pawan has been arrested while his cousin is absconding. Both are residents of Rukmini Nagar.

According to the locals, the miscreants also beat up the youth who came to save him. He has been admitted to the hospital.

According to the police, Pintu Dubey used to run a paan shop on VIP Road in Ramchandra Nagar. He lived at Ramchandra Nagar crossroads. At around 8 pm, two miscreants of the aerodrome area came in inebriated state. They asked for Rs 100 from Pintu two which he refused. The miscreants then started hurling abuse on Pintu and attacked him with an iron rod. The accused also vandalized the shop. A young man intervened to save Pintu but the accused attacked him too.

The police sent both the injured to Geetanjali Hospital, where Pintu was declared brought dead by the doctors.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused also targeted several drivers walking on the road with rods. They also broke the glass of the cars parked in the area.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 12:05 PM IST