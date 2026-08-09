 BJP Holds High-Level Organisational Meeting In MP’s Neemuch
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BJP Holds High-Level Organisational Meeting In MP’s Neemuch

BJP’s Neemuch district unit held an organisational meeting at a private hotel on Sunday to discuss upcoming programmes, grassroots activities and organisational strengthening. Minister-in-charge Nirmala Bhuria led the meeting, attended by MP Sudhir Gupta, MLAs and other senior leaders. Workers were briefed on campaigns and taking government schemes to the public.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 09, 2026, 08:30 PM IST
BJP Holds High-Level Organisational Meeting In MP’s Neemuch
BJP Holds High-Level Organisational Meeting In MP’s Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's Neemuch district unit held an organisational meeting at a private hotel on Sunday, bringing together senior leadership to discuss upcoming programmes, ground-level activities and organisational strengthening.

The meeting was led by Minister-in-charge Nirmala Bhuria, alongside senior officials who held detailed discussions on strengthening the organisation and advancing public service goals.

Prominent attendees included Division in-charge Suresh Arya, MP Sudhir Gupta, District in-charge Subhash Patel, District President Vandana Khandelwal, MLAs Dilip Singh Parihar, Omprakash Sakhlecha, and Aniruddha (Madhav) Maru, District Panchayat President Sajjan Singh Chauhan and Municipal Council President Swati Chopra.

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The leaders provided guidelines to workers on upcoming campaigns, with elected representatives from the Zila Panchayat, Janpad Panchayat, Nagar Palika, and various Mandal-level officials actively participating.

The meeting reaffirmed the party's resolve to strengthen the organisation, take government schemes to the public and ensure the success of upcoming programmes.

District Media In-Charge Manoj Maheshwari and Co-In-Charge Aug Shubham Sharma said the meeting aimed to energise party workers and boost organisational momentum.

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