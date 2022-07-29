BJP claims both posts in Mahidpur janpad panchayat

Kishan Singh Tanwar (L) and Krishna Bai Suryawanshi (R) | FPJ

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following the recently concluded three-tier panchayat polls, the elections to the post of president and vice president were held on Thursday.

According to election results announced on Thursday, Bharatiya Janta Party-backed candidate Krishna Bai Suryawanshi has been elected unopposed to the post of president in Mahidpur janpad panchayat while BJP-backed candidate Kishan Singh Tanwar from Jhutawad village of Mahidpur tehsil has been elected unopposed to the post of vice-president of the janpad panchayat.

The election results were announced by election officer and sub-divisional officer Kailash Chandra Thakur during a meeting of newly elected janpad members here at janpad office, Mahidpur. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended wishes to local MLA upon BJP victory on both posts (unopposed), giving a big jolt to the Congress. The newly elected president is the wife of Shivnarayan Suryawanshi, general secretary, Jharda. Following the announcement of results, BJP supporters carried out a victory procession in the town.