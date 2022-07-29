e-Paper Get App

BJP claims both posts in Mahidpur janpad panchayat

The election results were announced by election officer and sub-divisional officer Kailash Chandra Thakur during a meeting of newly elected janpad members here at janpad office, Mahidpur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
Kishan Singh Tanwar (L) and Krishna Bai Suryawanshi (R) | FPJ

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following the recently concluded three-tier panchayat polls, the elections to the post of president and vice president were held on Thursday.

According to election results announced on Thursday, Bharatiya Janta Party-backed candidate Krishna Bai Suryawanshi has been elected unopposed to the post of president in Mahidpur janpad panchayat while BJP-backed candidate Kishan Singh Tanwar from Jhutawad village of Mahidpur tehsil has been elected unopposed to the post of vice-president of the janpad panchayat.

The election results were announced by election officer and sub-divisional officer Kailash Chandra Thakur during a meeting of newly elected janpad members here at janpad office, Mahidpur. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended wishes to local MLA upon BJP victory on both posts (unopposed), giving a big jolt to the Congress. The newly elected president is the wife of Shivnarayan Suryawanshi, general secretary, Jharda. Following the announcement of results, BJP supporters carried out a victory procession in the town.

Read Also
Mahidpur results: BJP secures 9, Congress 8 out of 18 wards
article-image
HomeIndoreBJP claims both posts in Mahidpur janpad panchayat

RECENT STORIES

Ola and Uber to merge? Here's what we know so far

Ola and Uber to merge? Here's what we know so far

Illegal bar row: Delhi HC issues 'delete & remove' order to Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera over posts...

Illegal bar row: Delhi HC issues 'delete & remove' order to Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera over posts...

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tenders apology to President Droupadi Murmu, says ' it...

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tenders apology to President Droupadi Murmu, says ' it...

'Will go five steps ahead of Uttar Pradesh, carry out encounters': Karnataka Minister Ashwath...

'Will go five steps ahead of Uttar Pradesh, carry out encounters': Karnataka Minister Ashwath...

Mumbai: In a jolt to Uddhav, his nephew Nihar Thackeray extends support to Shinde

Mumbai: In a jolt to Uddhav, his nephew Nihar Thackeray extends support to Shinde