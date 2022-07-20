e-Paper Get App

Mahidpur results: BJP secures 9, Congress 8 out of 18 wards

Out of total 18 wards, the BJP bagged 9 and the Congress won 8 seats, while the remaining seat has gone to an Independent candidate.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 09:27 PM IST
article-image

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The elections for the Mahidpur Municipal Council were held in the second phase and the result was announced on Wednesday. BJP and Congress are in a neck-to-neck fight when it comes to local body elections. Out of total 18 wards, the BJP bagged 9 and the Congress won 8 seats, while the remaining seat has gone to an Independent candidate.

BJP candidates Asha Rathore from ward no 1, Nani Bai Omprakash from ward no 5, Uma Pandey from no 6, Farman Nabi Noor from ward no7, Arti Dinesh from ward no 9, RajaramKahar from ward no 10, Taruna Rajesh from 11, Jagdish Rathore from ward no 13 and Sudeep Chopra from ward no 16 emerged victorious in the election. On the other hand, Congress candidates Neha Saklecha from ward no 2, Kailash Bagana from ward no 3, Shaheen B Yunus from ward no 8, Aruna Anchaliya from ward no 12 among others recorded wins while Ruksana B Zahid an Independent candidate won from ward no 4. Congress candidate Najmarani Iqbal from ward no 17 remains ahead of BJP candidate by 627 votes.

Meanwhile, BJP workers celebrated victory of the party by distributing sweets and taking out procession in the town. Notably, the counting for the second phase of urban bodies elections started at Excellence school from 9 am on Wednesday.

Read Also
Bhopal: After Gwalior, BJP loses mayoral post in Morena; Cong wins Rewa after 25 yrs
article-image
HomeIndoreMahidpur results: BJP secures 9, Congress 8 out of 18 wards

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: SC paves way for OBC reservation in Maharashtra local bodies poll

Mumbai updates: SC paves way for OBC reservation in Maharashtra local bodies poll

Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED tomorrow: Congress leaders to express solidarity at AICC office,...

Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED tomorrow: Congress leaders to express solidarity at AICC office,...

UK PM race: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in the final stage of leadership contest

UK PM race: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in the final stage of leadership contest

Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair released from Tihar jail on bail

Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair released from Tihar jail on bail

Maharashtra: Elections to nearly 2,500 local bodies to be held with OBC quota

Maharashtra: Elections to nearly 2,500 local bodies to be held with OBC quota