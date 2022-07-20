Mahidpur results: BJP secures 9, Congress 8 out of 18 wards

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The elections for the Mahidpur Municipal Council were held in the second phase and the result was announced on Wednesday. BJP and Congress are in a neck-to-neck fight when it comes to local body elections. Out of total 18 wards, the BJP bagged 9 and the Congress won 8 seats, while the remaining seat has gone to an Independent candidate.

BJP candidates Asha Rathore from ward no 1, Nani Bai Omprakash from ward no 5, Uma Pandey from no 6, Farman Nabi Noor from ward no7, Arti Dinesh from ward no 9, RajaramKahar from ward no 10, Taruna Rajesh from 11, Jagdish Rathore from ward no 13 and Sudeep Chopra from ward no 16 emerged victorious in the election. On the other hand, Congress candidates Neha Saklecha from ward no 2, Kailash Bagana from ward no 3, Shaheen B Yunus from ward no 8, Aruna Anchaliya from ward no 12 among others recorded wins while Ruksana B Zahid an Independent candidate won from ward no 4. Congress candidate Najmarani Iqbal from ward no 17 remains ahead of BJP candidate by 627 votes.

Meanwhile, BJP workers celebrated victory of the party by distributing sweets and taking out procession in the town. Notably, the counting for the second phase of urban bodies elections started at Excellence school from 9 am on Wednesday.