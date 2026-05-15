BJP Announces 23-Member ‘Chhoti Kashi’ Executive Committee In Pipalrawan | FP photo

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Acting under the directives of BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal and with the concurrence of MLA Dr Rajesh Sonkar and district president Rai Singh Sendhav, ‘Chhoti Kashi’ Mandal president Harendra Singh Pilwani announced the new 23-member Mandal executive committee on Friday. Seven women have also been included in the committee.

Senior BJP leader and Pipalrawan councillor Deonarayan Sharma has once again been entrusted with the responsibility of mandal general secretary. He had also served in the same post in the previous executive committee. Jitendra Singh Thakur of Talod has also been appointed general secretary.

Jayendra Singh Makwana of near Patadiya, Narendra Singh Sendhav of Kumariya Banvir, Maya Shivprasad Patidar of Dhandeda, Anil Dhakad of Dudlai, Sanjay Goswami of Gandharvapuri and Shakuntalabai Jitendra Sendhav of Kheriya Jagir have been appointed mandal vice presidents.

Arvind Singh Sisodia of Lakumadi, Mahendra Singh Chauhan of Kheriya Jagir, Sachin Nahar of Pipalrawan, Kuldeep Singh Sendhav of Taldi, Uday Singh Dhakad of Ghichlay and Sangita Ramprasad Yadav of Pipalrawan have been appointed secretaries.

Rekha Baldev Dhangar of Nipaniya Hurhar has been appointed office secretary, while Laltabai Narbat Shinde of Pipalrawan has been named joint office secretary. Narendra Singh Sendhav of Surjana has been appointed treasurer, Deepraj Singh Thakur of Sadukhedi media in-charge and Krishna Manohar Malviya of Kheriya Jagir beneficiary outreach head.