Bill brouhaha: Dhaba employee beaten to death in Indore

Indore: An employee of a dhaba located on Bypass Road was killed by four persons late on Tuesday. The accused had ordered food and refused to pay for it. This led to an argument and they attacked the dhaba employee with a wooden stick due to which he died. The accused fled the spot. However, late on Wednesday, three were arrested. Search is on for the fourth accused.

The deceased, Ravindra alias Holu (40), was a resident of Bhind district. He was employed at UP Chaman Dhaba on Arandiya Bypass Road. Holu lived in the dhaba for a few months.

Investigating officer SI Ashraf Ali Ansari said Holu was sleeping inside the dhaba when four men reached there in a car and woke him up. They wanted food but he refused saying that the dhaba was closed for the day. They then threatened him after which he prepared food. Later, when he gave them a bill of Rs 600, the accused paid only Rs 200 and argued with him.

The situation turned intense and they attacked Holu with wooden stick and he was hurt critically. The cops were informed and Ravindra was rushed to the hospital but it was too late.