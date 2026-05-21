Bihar Youth Booked For Harassing Physiotherapy Student At MY Hospital In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Bihar was booked for allegedly harassing a 22-year-old physiotherapy student who works part-time at MY Hospital under the Sanyogitaganj police station limits.

According to the police, the victim, who is currently pursuing her studies in physiotherapy, stated that she befriended the suspect, identified as Utkarsh Kumar Singh of Danapur Digha, Bihar, through a social media platform about four months ago. Following their initial interactions, they agreed to meet and became friends.

However, the situation soon escalated when Singh began sending online gifts to her residence and college without her consent. He also started showing up outside her house and college campus without informing her.

Disturbed by his intrusive behaviour, the victim cut off ties and asked him to stop contacting her. Despite her refusal, Singh allegedly created a fake Instagram profile in her name and began posting her photographs. When the victim confronted him about the fake account, he refused to delete it and continued to stalk her persistently over phone calls and various social media platforms.

Following the victim's complaint, the police registered a case against the suspect under sections 77, 78, and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway