Bihar Chase 225 To Stun Delhi In Indore, Shivang Kumar Powers MP Past Tripura In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bihar pulled off a sensational two-wicket victory over Delhi in a last-over thriller at Daly College Ground on Wednesday, chasing a daunting 225-run target with just one ball remaining in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B clash.

Elsewhere, Punjab demolished Railways by eight wickets, Haryana humbled Tamil Nadu by seven wickets, and Saurashtra defeated Jammu and Kashmir by 43 runs in an action-packed day of T20 cricket in Indore.

Bihar spoil Dhull's century party

Delhi appeared firmly in control after Yash Dhull smashed 125 off just 59 balls, striking 16 fours and seven sixes. Tejasvi Dahiya added a whirlwind 51 off 25 deliveries as Delhi posted 224/5.

However, Bihar launched a fearless counterattack. Ayush Loharuka blasted 50 off 22 balls, while Bipin Saurabh hammered 49 off just 19, including five sixes.

Their assault put Bihar on course before Delhi's bowlers fought back.

With the match hanging in the balance, Mayank Kumar struck an unbeaten 24 off 13 balls, including three sixes, while Prashant Singh remained 13 not out.

Bihar reached 227/8 in 19.5 overs, sealing a dramatic two-wicket victory.

Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, who claimed 3/44 and contributed 25 runs, was named Player of the Match.

Punjab cruise after Krish's four-wicket burst

At Holkar Stadium, Krish Bhagat claimed 4/44 as Punjab bundled out Railways for 168 in 19 overs. Ravi Singh top-scored with a rapid 44 off 18 balls, hitting five sixes, while Jayant Lakhan contributed 30.

Punjab made light work of the target through an explosive batting display. Anmolpreet Singh smashed an unbeaten 78 off 40 balls, including five sixes, while Uday Saharan blasted 73 off 32 deliveries with seven sixes.

The pair added 122 runs for the second wicket, powering Punjab to 171/2 in just 13.5 overs, with 37 balls remaining.

Chahal, Nishant spin Tamil Nadu out

At Daly College Ground, Haryana's spinners strangled Tamil Nadu's batting line-up. Yuzvendra Chahal returned remarkable figures of 3/16, while Nishant Sindhu picked up 3/22 as Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 124 in 19.5 overs.

Amit Sathvik scored 38 off 17 balls, but the remaining batters struggled to build momentum. Haryana chased the target comfortably, reaching 126/3 in 16.1 overs.

Captain Ankit Kumar made 43 off 39 balls, while Nishant remained unbeaten on 37 off 29 to complete an impressive all-round performance and secure the Player of the Match award.

Saurashtra tame J&K despite Samad fireworks

Saurashtra piled up 214/6 at Holkar Stadium, led by Sammar Gajjar's 49 off 30 balls and Vishvaraj Jadeja's explosive 45 off 20 deliveries.

Harvik Desai contributed 40, while Siddhant Rana remained unbeaten on 27.

Jammu and Kashmir's chase stumbled early before Abdul Samad launched a blistering 74 off 44 balls, striking seven sixes. Kawalpreet Singh supported him with 46.

However, Krains Fuletra's 3/29, backed by Jaydev Unadkat's 2/22, restricted J&K to 171/9, giving Saurashtra a 43-run victory.

Brief scores

At Daly College Ground

Delhi 224/5 (20 overs) (Yash Dhull 125, Tejasvi Dahiya 51; Raghuvendra Pratap Singh 3/44) lost to Bihar 227/8 (19.5 overs) (Ayush Loharuka 50, Bipin Saurabh 49, Mayank Kumar 24*; Digvesh Rathi 3/47) by 2 wickets.

Tamil Nadu 124 all out (19.5 overs) (Amit Sathvik 38, B Sachin 27; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/16, Nishant Sindhu 3/22) lost to Haryana 126/3 (16.1 overs) (Ankit Kumar 43, Nishant Sindhu 37*) by 7 wickets.

At Holkar Stadium

Railways 168 all out (19 overs) (Ravi Singh 44, Jayant Lakhan 30; Krish Bhagat 4/44) lost to Punjab 171/2 (13.5 overs) (Anmolpreet Singh 78*, Uday Saharan 73) by 8 wickets.

Saurashtra 214/6 (20 overs) (Sammar Gajjar 49, Vishvaraj Jadeja 45; Brijesh Sharma 2/44) beat Jammu & Kashmir 171/9 (20 overs) (Abdul Samad 74, Kawalpreet Singh 46; Krains Fuletra 3/29) by 43 runs.

SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY | GROUP C

Shivang blows Tripura away

Shivang Kumar unleashed a dazzling batting display, smashing an unbeaten 64 off just 34 balls, as Madhya Pradesh crushed Tripura by seven wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C encounter at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest target of 123, MP raced to 126/3 in just 13.3 overs, completing victory with 39 balls to spare. Shivang was adjudged Player of the Match for his explosive innings, studded with 11 fours and a six.

Kartikeya spins a web

Earlier, Tripura elected to bat but struggled against MP's disciplined bowling attack. Tripuresh Singh struck twice early, dismissing Bikramkumar Das (3) and Tanmoy Das (6), reducing Tripura to 10/2. Sridam Paul counterattacked with 38 off 26 balls, while Mandeep Singh contributed 39 off 34.

However, Kumar Kartikeya returned impressive figures of 3/17 in four overs, dismantling the middle order.

Tripuresh claimed 2/15, while Avesh Khan, Shivam Shukla and Rahul Batham picked up one wicket each as Tripura finished at 122/9.

Shivang launches counterattack

MP suffered an early setback when Akshat Raghuwanshi fell for a duck, but Ankush Singh steadied the innings with 41 off 32 balls, including six boundaries.

Shivang then took charge, attacking the Tripura bowlers with aggressive strokeplay and maintaining a remarkable strike rate of 188.23.

Skipper Rajat Patidar contributed 15 off nine balls before Aniket Verma joined Shivang to complete the chase.

The victory earned MP four valuable points in the tournament.

Brief scores

Tripura - 122 for loss of nine wickets in 20 overs (Mandeep Singh 39, Sridam Paul 38; Kumar Kartikeya 3/17, Tripuresh Singh 2/15, Avesh Khan 1/24) lost to Madhya Pradesh - 126 for loss of three wickets in 13.3 overs (Shivang Kumar 64*, Ankush Singh 41, Rajat Patidar 15; Saurabh Das 2/25) by seven wickets.

Player of the Match: Shivang Kumar.