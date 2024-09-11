 Bid To Ensure Doctors Safety: Inodre Administration Directs Hospitals To Limit Night Attendants & Introduce Breath Analyser Checks
Bid To Ensure Doctors Safety: Inodre Administration Directs Hospitals To Limit Night Attendants & Introduce Breath Analyser Checks

Under new guidelines, only one family member is permitted to stay with a patient after 8 pm.

Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Bid To Ensure Doctors Safety: Inodre Administration Directs Hospitals To Limit Night Attendants & Introduce Breath Analyser Checks

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move to enhance safety across government and private hospitals in Indore, a new mandate from district administration restricts the number of family members allowed to stay with patients at night. Effective immediately, this policy aims to prevent overcrowding and improve security across all health institutions and medical colleges. Under new guidelines, only one family member is permitted to stay with a patient after 8 pm.

Exceptions are made for elderly patients, young children and female attendants, where two family members may be allowed. The move is part of a larger effort to streamline hospital operations and create a safer environment during night-time hours. Additionally, security personnel at hospitals will now be equipped with breath analysers to check for intoxicated individuals attempting to enter the premises. This measure ensures that no one in an inebriated state can compromise the safety of hospital environment.

The mandate is a result of a recent workshop that brought together doctors, hospital operators and superintendents from both government and private institutions. Led by JDA President at Mahatma Gandhi Medical (MGM) College, the session focused on key security recommendations to address growing concerns in the district's medical facilities.

Other measures introduced in the mandate include installation of CCTV cameras throughout hospital premises, especially in poorly-lit areas or 'black spots,' with continuous monitoring to ensure safety. Hospitals are required to display legal information from the Indian Code of Justice 2023 (BNS) in large, readable letters, informing the public of potential legal consequences for criminal activity on the premises.

Furthermore, the order instructs hospitals to establish control rooms for security purposes, equipped with emergency call systems (ICE) and public announcement systems to manage crowds in critical situations. Panic alarm systems are also to be installed as an additional safety measure.

Internal security committees will be formed at each hospital, tasked with holding monthly meetings and coordinating security efforts with local police stations. Copies of duty roster from nearby police stations will be shared with hospitals and mock drills will be conducted regularly to ensure preparedness for any untoward incident. The Chief Medical and Health Officer will organise quarterly meetings to review hospital security measures and make necessary adjustments.

