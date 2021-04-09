Ujjain: Bickering among Congress leader takes ‘casteist’ turn

Ujjain: Mutual bickering among local Congress leaders at Madhav Nagar police station on Thursday evening has now taken the turn of caste conflict.

On Friday, ex-corporator Jitendra Tilkar alias Nana along with the leaders of Bairva community lodged a complaint against Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Vivek Gupta reached AJK (SC-ST) police station.

Nana has accused Gupta of making remarks which demeans his caste.

Gupta and Tilkar got into a dispute over objectionable remarks at the police station. Police has taken Tilkar into custody and brought him to the police station for staging a dharna outside Government Madhav Nagar Hospital on Thursday evening.

Gupta also reached there after a while. The dispute escalated to such an extent that both of them got into a scuffle. Police somehow managed to separate them and sent them home.

Tilkar alleged that Gupta is trying to tarnish his image by alleging that he used to recover Rs 100-200 from people who used to approach him for work.

Gupta has secured a mining lease on 10-acre by promising to stop the transfer of a collector, he alleged.

An inquiry should be conducted against officials for issuing mining lease to Gupta by going against the rules, he demanded.

Gupta has not contested any election till date, Tilkar said adding that he has been winning elections continuously and if Gupta’s allegations hold any ground then people will not elect him on various occasion.

Gupta claims that he did not make any comments or hurt Tilkar in anyway.

Congress is strong as a unit and certain people are trying to harm the unity of the party leaders, he said. If an activist or office bearer has any resentment, it will be resolved through mutual dialogue, he added.

Congress leaders booked under Section 188

A case under Section 188 of the IPC has been registered at Madhav nagar police station against Congress leaders who staged a dharna outside Government Madhav Nagar Hospital. Five of them including Jitendra Tilkar Nana, Bharat Shankar Joshi, Chandrabhan Singh Chandel and other unidentified persons have been named as accused. Gupta had rushed to the same police station to extend support the Congress leaders where he got into an argument with Tilkar. Youth Congress leaders and workers had also staged a dharna outside the hospital after five patients were reported dead on Thursday afternoon. They also had an argument with the authorities. Police have also registered a case against Youth Congress workers under Section 188.