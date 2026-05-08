Bhopal’s Much-Publicised Beggar-Free Drive Loses Momentum As Shelter Home Lies Vacant | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s much-publicised beggar-free drive appears to be losing momentum, with the shelter home established to rehabilitate beggars currently lying vacant.

The shelter home, set up to accommodate beggars rescued from city streets, has remained empty for the past several months.

Speaking on the issue, shelter home operator Sangeeta Nellore said that despite keeping the facility open, no beggars was willing to stay there.

“Our shelter home is open for beggars but no one has come in the last three to four months. Once, two people were brought here but they fled. No one is ready to stay there, so what can we do,” Nellore said.

The shelter home consists of two rooms with a total capacity of 30 beds all of which are currently vacant.

The facility was established on February 5 in collaboration with the district administration and an NGO as part of the city’s beggar-free initiative. The aim was to provide a safer and more dignified alternative for beggars picked up from different parts of the city.