Bhopal: Young girls’ shout out on menstrual hygiene

BHOPAL: Pad parties were organised at different places in the state to create awareness on menstrual hygiene among youth.

Majhgava, Umaria, group of girls marked a pad party where they talked about menstruation, and importance of pads. Similar event was witnessed in village Khedi and Amli Faliya, of Jhabua, where Mahi Toli- a group of adolescent organised pad party and openly talked about menstrual hygiene issues and the challenges they face when it comes to menstrual hygiene.

This was facilitated by NGO Vasudha Sansthan, which works jointly with UNICEF on providing space to adolescents to share and express their opinions.

“In Harda, young girls gift sanitary napkin to each other on their birthdays and do pad party. It is an initiative taken by adolescents and young girls to talk on the issue, which is barely done in rural parts of the State,” said Gayatri Parihar of Vasudha Sansthan

As per NFHS, in Madhya Pradesh, only 37.6 % of women between ages 15-24 years use hygienic method during their menstrual periods. In rural parts, usage of hygienic methods is only around 26.4 % and need to spread awareness is much needed here.

“Improved knowledge on Menstrual Hygiene Management and practices during menstruation has a direct impact on adolescent girls and women’s health and as such, increased awareness on essential menstrual hygiene products is critical to enable adolescent girls to adapt effective Menstrual Hygiene practices,” said Michael Juma, Chief, UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh