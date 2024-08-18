 Bhopal Woman Found Hanging In Indore; Had Moved To Indore Just Two Days Earlier
The incident came to light the next day, when her colleagues went to check on her when she didn't show up for work.

Bhopal Woman Found Hanging In Indore; Had Moved To Indore Just Two Days Earlier | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old young woman from Bhopal was found hanging at her rented room on Friday night, just two days after moving here. She had recently started working at an electronics showroom on Ranjeet Hanuman Mandir Road and was staying on rent in Dravid Nagar. The incident came to light the next day, when her colleagues went to check on her when she didn't show up for work.

According to Annapurna police, the deceased has been identified as Nighat, daughter of Salim Ansari, a resident of Bhopal. Landlord Naveen Chauhan said that the woman had visited the house four days earlier to inspect the room and then returned two days later to take it on rent. She told him that she had got a job at a new electronics showroom that opened on August 15 on Ranjeet Hanuman Mandir Road.

She had worked on August 15 and 16 and returned to her room around 9 pm. When she didn’t answer her phone the next day, her colleagues from the showroom contacted the landlord around 12 pm and went to her room to check on her. Despite knocking repeatedly, there was no response. They called her on phone again and could hear it ringing inside the room.

The landlord then sent his son to look through the window, where he saw the woman hanging. The police were immediately informed and they sent the body to the district hospital for autopsy. No suicide note was found on the spot. Police have informed her family who are reaching the city. The reason behind her drastic step could only be known after her family members’ statement is recorded and the details retrieved from her mobile phone.

