Bhopal: Rape victim to deliver child at her sister's house

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 14-year girl who was raped by her minor boyfriend will deliver child at her elder sister's house, officials said on Sunday.

The victim and the accused came in contact at Atal Path, TT Nagar area, a year back. Both of them became friends and later their friendship turned physical. The boy would often visit girl's house. Their physical intimacy led to pregnancy.

The matter was reported to police when the family came to know about pregnancy.

The TT Nagar police station registered the case of rape, which was later handed over to Childline on March 1, 2022. The police have detained the boy and produced him before Juvenile Justice Board. As per law, physical relation with a minor girl is considered a rape even if it is consensual.

Childline director Archana Sahay said 'Victim's family is ready to terminate pregnancy but the girl is unwilling. She added that victimís mother is mentally unstable and no one is present to take care of the pregnant girl. Earlier, her father tried to terminate pregnancy and made several visits to hospitals, contacting doctors. But when the girl was called by doctors, she refused to terminate pregnancy, she added.

As the girl was adamant to save child, the father suggested that the victim can be sent to his elder daughterís house where she can deliver the child safely.

According to Sahay, if the girl's family and girl are ready to keep the child in family, they can go for it. But if they want to give the child to a child care organisation, Childline will help and support them, Sahay added.