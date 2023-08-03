Bhopal: President To Inaugurate Utkarsh, Unmesha Fest Today

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Dropuadi Murmu will open a mega event of writers, poets , scholars and folk and tribal artistes in the city on Thursday. The president will inaugurate Utkarsh and Unmesha festival at The Ravindra Convention Centre at 12 noon.

The two events are being jointly organised by Sangeet Natak Akademi and Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, in association with the culture department, Madhya Pradesh. Unmesha is an international literature festival while Utkarsh is a national festival of folk and tribal expressions.

In all, 17 sessions on different topics will be held on the first day under Unmesha. Film director Gautam Ghose will preside over the session on Cinema and Literature, classical dancer and Rajya Sabha member Sonal Mansingh will preside over a session on What Freedom Means to me.

The session on The idea of India will be chaired by Hindi poet and editor and critic Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari.S Writers from Spain, Fiji , Japan , Poland, and Nepal will express view on Global Literature for Globalised World. It will be chaired by Ashok Ferrey from Sri Lanka. Gondi, Mizo, Khasi, Desia, Kaikadi and Tiwa poets will present their works at Tribal Poets’ Meet. Meena Gupta and Santosh Choubey (both Hindi) and Pankaj Parashar (Maithili) and C Srinivas (Telugu) will read their short stories. There will be sessions on the importance of mother tongue, literature and nature, songs of Madhya Pradesh, creativity boosting education and ocean literature. Biswabhusan Harichandan, the Governor of Chhattisgarh, will be the chief guest at the session on creative boosting education.

Over 800 artistse s from 36 states

Over 800 tribal and folk artistes of 36 states and union territories will perform before the president under inaugural day of three-day Utkarsh. The artistes will also perform dance including Jabro (Leh Laddkh), Sumi War (Nagaland), Singhi (Goa), Rai (MP), Vangla (Meghalaya), Lavni (Maharashtra), Baredi (MP), Singari, (Odisha), Paika (Jharkhand) and Tappeta Gullu (Andhra Pradesh) in evening on inaugural day.

Traffic diversion

In view of President’s visit, alternative traffic plan has been made for commuters. The traffic from Bhopal airport to Ravindra Bhawan will remain diverted. Buses coming from Ujjain and Indore will be prohibited in Lalghati. They will stop at Halalpur bus stand. From 10 am to 5 pm, the vehicles will not be allowed from Roshanpura square till Polytechnic square, at Kamla Park, Retghat, VIP road, Lalghati and Gandhi Nagar trijunction.

As an alternative route, the commuters will have to pass through Bharat Mata square, Bhadbhada square, Sakshi Dhaba square, Neelbad square, Nathu Barkheda road, Mugaliyachaap, Khajuri Sadak and Mubarakpur square.

No Flying Zone Ravindra Bhawan and 3-kilometre-radius surrounding it has been declared as “No Flying Zone”, DCP Vijay Bhagwani said on Wednesday. As per the orders, no one is allowed to release drones, flying objects, balloons etc in the area. The rule will, however, not be applicable for commercial flights operating during the course of the programme

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)