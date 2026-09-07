Bhopal Power Cut September 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Radhaswami Satsang, Shiv Nagar Phase III and IV, Shahpura A, B and C Sector, Aadarsh Nagar & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply is likely to be affected in several parts of Bhopal on September 7 due to departmental work.

Residents in the listed areas may face power cuts during the given time slots.

Area: Radhaswami Satsang, Khejda Village and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Irani Basti, Bhanpur, Bhanpur Square, Atal Nehru Nagar, Geeta Nagar, Leeladhar Colony, Samta Nagar, Kutir Nagar, Bhavar Nagar, Jawahar Colony, Chandan Nagar, Shiv Nagar Phase III and IV, Hindustan Petroleum and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Jeevan Dhara Hospital, Dev Mata Hospital, Rajeev Nagar B & C Sector, Tanatan Dhaba and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Apex Bank Training Centre, P&T Colony, 228 Quarters, Sanjay Complex, C.I. Homes and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Homes Chhaki Chouraha, Anjali Complex, Kaji House, Maharashtra Bhawan and nearby areas

Time: 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm

Area: Hinotia, Tata Motors Service Centre, Suhagpur, Faith Kalan, Earth Dynasty, Subhalaya Suhaga, Pipaliya Kesho, Guradi Ghat, Ratanpur Sadak, Narela Hanumant, Austria Colony, Sage Green and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Bairagarh Gaon, Aadarsh Nagar, Nai Basti, Steel Factory, Cold Storage, Meerpur and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Shahpura A, B and C Sector, Amaltas, Sterling Lifeline Hospital and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their work accordingly and keep essential devices charged in advance. Power supply is expected to resume after the departmental work is completed.