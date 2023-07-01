Bhopal: NTA Releases Model Answer Keys For CUET-UG

NTA

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Testing Agency on Friday released model answer keys of common university entrance test for admission in undergraduate courses offered by central and over 200 other universities including Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

The students will have to file their objections online on model answer keys within the prescribed time. After addressing the objections, the NTA will release the final answer key based on which evaluation of answer books will be done.

NTA has signaled releasing the resultsin the second week of July. It is expected that in the third week of July, NTA will send the result data to universities participated in CUET-UG. After that, the DAVV will start the process of registrations for counselling.

The chances are that the counseling will start in the first week of August. DAVV admission coordinator Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja says that the students will be given seven to eight days to register for CUET counselling. Nearly 1.88 lakh students had registered for CUET eyeing admission in nearly 25 UG courses offered by DAVV teaching departments.