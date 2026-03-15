Bhopal News: Govt Forms Six-Member Team To Coordinate With Oil Companies | (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Government has formed a six-member team to coordinate with oil companies regarding the availability of petrol, diesel, CNG, PNG and domestic LPG.

The committee will also monitor the situation continuously to ensure a steady supply of domestic and commercial gas cylinders.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Rashmi Arun Shami at Mantralaya on Saturday. Shami directed the oil companies to ensure domestic gas cylinders are delivered to consumers on time and to strengthen the distribution network through distribution agencies across all districts.

On Saturday, 228 gas cylinders were confiscated from 11 locations across the state and three cases were registered. State Nodal Officer of the oil companies Ajay Shrivastava said there is adequate stock of gas cylinders in the state. Cylinders are available in the godowns of 11 bottling plants and distributors, and the booking server problem has been rectified.

Priority list provided

Sources in the oil companies said the state government has provided a priority list for the supply of commercial gas cylinders. Twenty per cent of the gas cylinder stock has been earmarked for commercial supply. The 95-page list is being scrutinised for authentication of customers, after which commercial gas cylinder supply will be carried out.