Indore News: Probationer IAS Learns Research Activities At NSRI | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ten probationer officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) learned about research activities being carried out at the National Soybean Research Institute (IISR) on Friday. They were also briefed on the role of soybean in the Indian economy.

A group of 10 probationer IAS officers from Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, visited the National Soybean Research Institute (NSRI).

During the visit, the director of the institute, Dr KH Singh, provided detailed information to the officers about the importance of soybean as a crop, its production, ongoing research activities and its role in the Indian agricultural economy.

During the visit, Dr BU Dupare, coordinator of the visit, briefed the officers about the institutional activities for the development and dissemination of improved soybean production technologies.

Thereafter, the officers were taken on a tour of various laboratories and research units of the institute. Dr Vineet Kumar in the biochemistry laboratory, Dr MP Sharma in the microbiology laboratory and Dr Giriraj Kumawat in the genome editing laboratory briefed them about the ongoing research work.

The officers also visited the agri business centre, where food technology expert Dr Neha Pandey explained the utility and benefits of soy-based products. They further visited the polyhouse, where Sanjay Gupta provided detailed information about activities related to summer soybean production.