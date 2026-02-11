 Bhopal News: 20 Congress Spokespersons Open Front Against Talent Hunt Committee
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBhopal News: 20 Congress Spokespersons Open Front Against Talent Hunt Committee

Bhopal News: 20 Congress Spokespersons Open Front Against Talent Hunt Committee

Around 20 Congress media department leaders have lodged complaints with state in-charge Harish Choudhary against the newly formed 11-member Talent Hunt Committee, alleging inadequate SC/ST and OBC representation. They also claimed a BJP “sleeper cell” is fuelling the row. The committee, formed on February 5 to select spokespersons, faces continued dissent.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 20 Congress Spokespersons Open Front Against Talent Hunt Committee | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 20 Congress leaders from the party’s media department have approached state in-charge Harish Choudhary, lodging complaints against the newly constituted Talent Hunt Committee over alleged lack of representation of SC/ST and OBC members, along with other issues concerning the panel.

The spokespersons have also blamed a “sleeper cell of the BJP” for fuelling the controversy. State media in-charge Sanjay Dutt is scheduled to visit Bhopal on Thursday and is going to hold a meeting with party spokespersons at the PCC office to hear their grievances.

On February 5, the Congress formed a new 11-member ‘Talent Hunt Committee’ to select party spokespersons. The move came after senior leaders and spokespersons raised objections against the previous committee formed in December last year. However, resentment appears to persist, with office-bearers once again opening a front against the new panel.

The aggrieved lot claimed that nearly 60% of the members in the new committee belong to upper castes and that SC/ST and OBC leaders have been sidelined.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Mayor Elected Amid Chants Of 'Jai Shree Ram' & 'Modi, Modi' Vs 'Thackeray Thackeray'
Mumbai Mayor Elected Amid Chants Of 'Jai Shree Ram' & 'Modi, Modi' Vs 'Thackeray Thackeray'
NMMC Organises 124 Health Camps Ahead Of ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Shaheedi Samagam
NMMC Organises 124 Health Camps Ahead Of ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Shaheedi Samagam
ENG Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Rutherford, Motie Show Hand England 30-Run Defeat In Wankhede Clash
ENG Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Rutherford, Motie Show Hand England 30-Run Defeat In Wankhede Clash
JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: Session 1 Scores On Feb 16; Check Details Here
JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: Session 1 Scores On Feb 16; Check Details Here
Read Also
MP News: World Radio Day Celebrated; ‘AI Cannot Replace The Emotional Depth, Credibility, Human...
article-image

Some have also alleged that a ‘sleeper cell of the BJP’ is fuelling the controversy. Reportedly, only four of the 53 spokespersons are currently participating in party media activities, while the rest are staying away in protest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 8th-Grade Student’s Debut Novella With "Project T-16: 10,000 Meters Below"
Indore News: 8th-Grade Student’s Debut Novella With
MP News: LoP Umang Singhar Slams Govt Over Bhagirathpura Deaths; Says Congress To Raise...
MP News: LoP Umang Singhar Slams Govt Over Bhagirathpura Deaths; Says Congress To Raise...
Indore College Tales: Short Kurtis Paired With Denims & Chic Jhumkas Become New Favourite Of DAVV...
Indore College Tales: Short Kurtis Paired With Denims & Chic Jhumkas Become New Favourite Of DAVV...
MP News: Mephedrone Factory Busted In Ashosk Nagar; Businessman Learnt Process Online & Sourced...
MP News: Mephedrone Factory Busted In Ashosk Nagar; Businessman Learnt Process Online & Sourced...
MP News: 'Pehle SP, DIG… Aur Ab ADGP' CM Mohan Yadav Shares Light Moment With ADGP Rakesh Gupta...
MP News: 'Pehle SP, DIG… Aur Ab ADGP' CM Mohan Yadav Shares Light Moment With ADGP Rakesh Gupta...