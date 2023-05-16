 Bhopal: Man held for snatching mobile phone, purses
Station house officer of Bagsewaniya police station Sanjeev Chouksey said that accused Vivek Chandra Kuchboriya (20) had snatched a cell phone from Varsha Athole in Bagsewaniya at about 3.15 pm on Sunday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bagsewaniya police team arrested a man who had snatched a cell phone and a purse from two women in Bagsewaniya locality on Sunday, the police said.

Station house officer of Bagsewaniya police station Sanjeev Chouksey said that accused Vivek Chandra Kuchboriya (20) had snatched a cell phone from Varsha Athole in Bagsewaniya at about 3.15 pm on Sunday. Few hours later, he snatched a purse from Kritika Bargah at 7 pm.

He committed both the crimes while riding a two-wheeler. The complaints were registered at police station after which the cops began sifting through the CCTV footages. They spotted a man riding a two-wheeler, heading towards Barkheda Pathani. He was detained by the cops eventually. When the cops questioned him strictly, he confessed to committing crimes, after which he was taken into custody by the police.

