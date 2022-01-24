Bhopal: Khargone Shiv Sena leader’s moving car goes up in flames

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car belonging to the Shiv Sena district president from Khargone caught fire near MGM Medical College on Sunday night. The car owner, along with two friends, had come to the city to meet a friend admitted to a hospital. Fortunately, the car owner and his friends managed to get out of the car as soon as they saw the smoke rising from the bonnet.

The incident took place around 8 pm. Raju Sharma and two of his friends, Mohan Jaiswal and Dilip Parmar, had come to the city in a Maruti Swift and were going to meet a friend when Sharma, who was driving, spotted the smoke rising from the bonnet. He stopped the car and the trio came out of it immediately. Within minutes, the car caught fire and the flames engulfed the vehicle.

Sharma told Free Press over phone that his friend’s wife was admitted to a city hospital and they were going to meet them when the incident occurred. In the fire, Sharma lost Rs 50,000, live cartridges and his documents. The cause of the fire was unknown till the filing of this report.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:59 AM IST